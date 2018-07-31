Community leaders rally following white supremacist event at Manhattan park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD, Manhattan — Hundreds rallied at Fort Tryon Park just three days after a white supremacist group hung an anti-immigrant banner over the weekend.

Identity Evropa hung the banner which read: “stop the invasion, end immigration.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan) led the rally and was joined by Councilman Mark Levine (D- Washington Heights) and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY.)

“You just picked a fight with 20 million New Yorkers,” Hochul roared to a cheering crowd of hundreds. “We stand together, led by that beautiful lady in the harbor, and we are a beacon of hope.”

Identity Evropa is part of a recent attempt to rebrand racist ideology, especially in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election. The group advocates for a complete end to all immigration— both legal and illegal.

Evropa also focuses on de-integrating society, pursuing a world where people only live with others of their own race.

“We are a community of immigrants, of people of color, of Jews, of Muslims, of LGBTQ, so we are basically the ultimate nightmare of those guys,” said Levine. “And we are proud of it!”