Artists create murals in Lower Manhattan outside World Trade Center

The flowers are in bloom along Church Street between Fulton and Vesey.

But some of the petals are painted on the planters.

Street artists have been working since June to transform barriers, and construction and pedestrian areas in the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan.

Chinon Maria and Sebastian Mitre, a husband and wife team, have added flowers. They worked on the first section of wall earlier in the summer

A giant base of the future 2 World Trade is covered on four sides with murals.

Aj Lavilla and Savior El Mundo worked on the barriers that were initially transformed into planters and now carry a message of peace.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and with Silverstein Properties worked to create the space for the art.