Arrest made in fatal shooting of pizza deliveryman in Passaic: officials

PASSAIC, N.J. — Two teenagers have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a pizza deliveryman in Passaic, officials said Tuesday.

Andy DeJesus and Joel Nunez, both 18 and from Garfield, have been arrested in the July 15 shooting, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The men face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from the killing of Dervy Almonte-Moore, 27, of Elmwood Park.

Almonte-Moore was delivering a pizza around 2:15 a.m. when officials said he was approached by DeJesus and Nunes on Paulison and Eighth Avenues in Passaic.

One of the men had a gun, and Almonte-Moore attempted to flee, officials said.

Shots were fired and struck Almonte-Moore, whose vehicle hit a tree and came to a stop. That’s where he was later found by responding officers.

Almonte-Moore was pronounced dead at a hospital.