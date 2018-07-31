Actor Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

NEW YORK — Actor Alan Alda on Tuesday revealed he has Parkinson’s disease.

Alda, best known for his award-winning role in M*A*S*H, shared his story on CBS This Morning.

The 82-year-old said that while he did not have any obvious symptoms of the disease, he became concerned after reading a New York Times article by Jane Brody that indicated if you act out your dreams, it could be a very early sign you have Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that develops slowly over the years and can result in tremors and limb rigidity, among other symptoms.

Complications from the disease are the 14th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.