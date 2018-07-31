4 dead, including 5-year-old, in Astoria shooting: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — An investigation is underway Tuesday into a quadruple shooting that left all for victims, including a 5-year-old, dead.

Murder-suicide is being eyed in the investigation, officials said.

None of the victims have been identified, and their relationships, if any, remain unknown.

Two women and a young boy were found shot dead in a first-floor apartment on 30th Drive near 23rd Street in Astoria just before 9 p.m. Monday, officials said.

A man with a slashed throat and gunshot wound was found dead in the backyard, according to officials.

A gun was also found at the scene, officials said.

While investigators have revealed few details in the grisly incident, they do say there does not seem to be any threat to the community.