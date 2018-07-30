Spiders ‘everywhere’ in woman’s NYCHA home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An East Harlem New York City Housing Authority resident is dealing with an infestation of spiders in her Taft Houses home.

It's been going on for months and Shevonne Carrega needs help.

“Spiders come out of my spices above my stove and fall into my meat," Carrega said. "They are everywhere."

Carrega says has been battling the NYCHA for repairs to her apartment.

A spokesperson for NYCHA tells PIX11 there is an open complaint concerning bugs. An exterminator is scheduled to come on Aug. 24. PIX11news will stay on her story.

