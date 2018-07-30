Simone Missick on her husband joining ‘Luke Cage’ and meeting her idols in Netflix’s Black Lead ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In season two of Netflix's "Luke Cage," actress Simone Missick's character Misty Knight is more fiery than ever.

Simone Missick plays in the action-packed Netflix series alongside Mike Colter, Alfre Woodard and Rosario Dawson.

Missick shared with PIX11 news highlights from the new season and talked about her pride in being cast as one of Marvel's first black female superheroes. She also explores her experience filming with a prosthetic arm and what it taught her about living with a disability.

The Detroit native opened up to PIX11 about joining forces with her husband, fellow actor Dorian Missick who plays Cockroach.

Luke Cage first debuted in Marvel comic books in the 1970s. The Netflix version premiered in 2016 and has become one of the site's most successful shows. It returned this summer with 13 new episodes.

During the red carpet premiere last month, the cast talked about the show's coverage of social issues.

"The artists are supposed to be the people who shake up the masses ... social commentary is necessary," actor Mustafa Shakir said.

In a recent commercial for Netflix, the characters of the series starred alongside dozens of cast members, writers and producers of color. The Strong Black Lead initiative, which is based on the 1958 "A Great Day in Harlem" image, features stars such as Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay and Lena Waithe.