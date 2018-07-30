Online dating dangers: Killing of Queens nurse puts spotlight on the risks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It’s a whole different world when it comes to dating, as more people swipe left or right, the question remains — how well do you really know a person before you meet?

These concerns were brought to the forefront of many people’s minds after the arrest last week of a Danueal Drayton, a 27-year-old man accused of raping at least three women he met in New York City and Los Angeles through dating websites — and killing a woman in Queens.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino spoke to former NYPD Lt. Darren Porcher about staying safe when dating online. Watch above.

From the interview:

Consider the statistics:

One in 10 sex offenders use dating apps

25 percent convicted of men convicted of rape use dating apps to find victims

More than half of americans who use dating apps fabricate part of all of their profiles

So what can you do to stay safe when using dating apps?