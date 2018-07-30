Online dating dangers: Killing of Queens nurse puts spotlight on the risks

Posted 6:34 AM, July 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:07AM, July 30, 2018

NEW YORK — It’s a whole different world when it comes to dating, as more people swipe left or right, the question remains — how well do you really know a person before you meet?

These concerns were brought to the forefront of many people’s minds after the arrest last week of a Danueal Drayton, a 27-year-old man accused of raping at least three women he met in New York City and Los Angeles through dating websites — and killing a woman in Queens.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino spoke to former NYPD Lt. Darren Porcher about staying safe when dating online. Watch above.

From the interview:

Consider the statistics:

  • One in 10 sex offenders use dating apps
  • 25 percent convicted of men convicted of rape use dating apps to find victims
  • More than half of americans who use dating apps fabricate part of all of their profiles

So what can you do to stay safe when using dating apps?

  • Meet in a public place for your first date
  • It might sound taboo, but while on the date, call a friend or family member in front of your date so he or she is aware other people know who you are with and where you are
  • Question things in a friendly way. For example, if your date says he or she is from Queens, ask questions about the borough to try and make sure your date is not lying
Related stories