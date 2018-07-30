Online dating dangers: Killing of Queens nurse puts spotlight on the risks

NEW YORK — It’s a whole different world when it comes to dating, as more people swipe left or right, the question remains — how well do you really know a person before you meet?
These concerns were brought to the forefront of many people’s minds after the arrest last week of a Danueal Drayton, a 27-year-old man accused of raping at least three women he met in New York City and Los Angeles through dating websites — and killing a woman in Queens.
PIX11’s Dan Mannarino spoke to former NYPD Lt. Darren Porcher about staying safe when dating online. Watch above.
From the interview:
Consider the statistics:
- One in 10 sex offenders use dating apps
- 25 percent convicted of men convicted of rape use dating apps to find victims
- More than half of americans who use dating apps fabricate part of all of their profiles
So what can you do to stay safe when using dating apps?
- Meet in a public place for your first date
- It might sound taboo, but while on the date, call a friend or family member in front of your date so he or she is aware other people know who you are with and where you are
- Question things in a friendly way. For example, if your date says he or she is from Queens, ask questions about the borough to try and make sure your date is not lying