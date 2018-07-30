Nassau police called out for using racial code to ID Asian officers

NASSAU COUNTY, NY — The Nassau County Police Department will end its decadeslong usage of “Y” to denote Asian officers following a report that called the coding system racially insensitive.

“Y” stands for yellow, according to the New York Civil Liberties Union. The NYCLU discovered the denotation when they filed Freedom of Information Law requests with the NCPD.

The label has been used for more than 25 years, but will be changed, Detective Lieutenant Richard LeBrun said.

“In this particular situation, this computer program was developed over a quarter century ago and in no way has the use of these letters reflected any bias toward our Asian American or Native American residents,” he said. ” We are immediately modifying the use of these demographic notations. Asian Americans and Native Americans will be properly identified in the revisions to this IT system. ”

A personnel demographics sheet included in the documents the NYCLU reviewed categorizes officers as “B,” “H,” “I,” “W,” and “Y.”

The Nassau County Police Department will review the NYCLU report and look at the recommendations in it for further action.

“Our goal is to continue to provide the best law enforcement to all members of our communities,” LeBrun said.