WESTERLY R.I. — Fishermen off the coast of Rhode Island caught a big one Sunday: a great white shark.

The 6-foot-long shark was caught about three-quarters of a mile off Misquamicut Beach at about 12:30 p.m.

The video shot by Michael Lorello shows the shark on the fishing boat with the rest of the catch when it suddenly starts moving.

A second video shows the crew releasing the shark back into the ocean.

Caution: Video contains offensive language