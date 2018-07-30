Community rallies for NY dad deported to Ecuador

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE PLAINS, NY — Dozens rallied in White Plains Monday afternoon in support of a father deported to Ecuador after months in detention.

Cristobal Paute's family was devastated by his removal. Paute has 3 kids and a wife he left behind in Sleepy Hollow, New York. He was taken from his family about five months ago and remained in detention facilities until his deportation last week.

Amy Chalan, a friend of one of Paute’s sons, spoke at the rally.

“Stories about deportations used to be a myth in our town but once it started to happen to someone in our own community it became a lot more real to me,” Chalan said

There's an online fundraiser for Paute's family.

“Cristobal was the sole provider for the family,” she said.

Relatives say Paute was deported as his Board of Immigration Appeal was pending, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say his appeal was dismissed in 2011.

Cristobal Paute is a citizen and national of Ecuador who has a criminal conviction in the United States," ICE said in a statement. "He was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in July 2010.”