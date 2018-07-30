CBS board will meet days after allegations are levied against CEO Les Moonves: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The CBS board of directors was already scheduled to meet via teleconference on Monday. Now the meeting takes on more significance.

According to Jackie Wattles, Dylan Byers and Jill Disis's story: "The board plans to form a special committee that will oversee an investigation into both Moonves and the overall culture at the network, according to two sources familiar with the matter... It will be carried out by a third-party law firm, the sources said..."

WSJ: "CBS to Weigh CEO's Fate"

☝ That's the headline on the front page of Monday's WSJ. "Some CBS Corp. directors discussed over the weekend whether" Moonves "should step aside from the company pending its investigation into allegations he sexually harassed women," Keach Hagey and Joe Flint report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key quote from the story: "I think the board realizes as a whole that this is a very, very, very serious situation. While there is an important Les piece to this, really, more important to the company as a whole is that this raises serious issues with regard to culture and harassment throughout the company..."

"As many questions as answers..."

Per Deadline, CBS Films president Terry Press shared a comment on FB about Moonves. "As a fan of The New Yorker it is difficult to reconcile the portrait put forth in that piece with the man who I know today as honorable, compassionate, and a big booster of women inside CBS," Press wrote. "As is often the case, this kind of story generates as many questions as answers. I do not believe that it is my place to question the accounts put forth by the women but I do find myself asking that if we are examining the industry as it existed decades before through the lens of 2018 should we also discuss a path to learning, reconciliation, and forgiveness?"

Chen back on "The Talk" on Monday

Julie Chen, who is married to Moonves, is "scheduled to resume as a co-host on 'The Talk' on Monday," per Variety.

What Ronan Farrow says

Ronan Farrow's incredible run of reporting proves that good work is its own calling card. Case in point: He says some of the sources for his CBS bombshell "began coming to me immediately after the Harvey Weinstein story." One of the Moonves accusers, Illeana Douglas, "called me, in fact, the day after that first Harvey Weinstein story I wrote and told me her story, and we've been carefully investigating since," Farrow said on "Reliable Sources" on Sunday morning.

We led Sunday's "Reliable" with Farrow. Here's part one of the interview, about Moonves, and part two, about the allegations against Jeff Fager and "60 Minutes." Farrow pointed out that Moonves expressed contrition while Fager "flatly denied" the charges...