SUV crashes into building in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — An SUV crashed into a building in Manhattan Monday afternoon and injured at least four people, authorities said.

Fire officials said the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at West 17th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Four people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Aerial footage from AIR11 showed a black Lincoln Navigator, its front end crumpled, on the sidewalk. It appears to have slammed into a T-Mobile location or a Gogi Grill restaurant.

Police said the vehicle is for-hire and the driver became distracted when one of the passengers became sick. They did not specify the sickness.

A witness’ video showed a woman being taken away on a stretcher.

Traffic is moving after in the area after a brief shutdown of the intersection.