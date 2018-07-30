Burglar dead after being stabbed, hit with baseball bat by Queens homeowners: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ALBANS, Queens — An alleged burglar died Monday after being stabbed and hit with a baseball bat by a homeowner, according to police.

An unarmed man, 26, knocked and rang the doorbell of a home on Williamson Avenue in Queens' St. Albans neighborhood around 2:45 a.m., police sources said.

When a resident answered the door, the man allegedly forced his way inside, according to sources.

The resident's brother then confronted the man and fought him, sources said.

The altercation spilled out into the street, and the man accused of breaking into the home was stabbed and hit with a baseball bat, according to sources.

Police confirm the alleged burglar suffered head trauma and a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

The incident was reported as a burglary in progress, police said. The family who lives at the home tells police they do not know the alleged burglar.