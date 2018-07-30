Arrest made in Brooklyn basketball court shooting that left father dead: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a father of two at a basketball court in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

Damien Grimes Fuller, 18, faces charges of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police.

The teen is accused in a triple shooting that left Hamler Cabrera De Jesús, 21, dead and two other men injured on July 26, police said.

The shooting happened inside the basketball courts in the Bushwick Playground park. There’s a field in the park where a soccer team was playing during the shooting.

De Jesús was shot in the back after a fight broke out between a group of friends of his and Fuller’s, officials said.

He was a father of two, with one of his children being just 5 months old.

The other two men, both 20 years old, were injured but survived.

“Physically I’m ok,” said Luis Medino, who was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. “Emotionally I’m not ok, because somebody died.”