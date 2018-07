Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—He's in the hit show "Madame Secretary" and now actor Erich Bergen is serving up a great performance in the Broadway musical, "Waitress" opposite Katharine McPhee.

He invited PIX11 into his dressing room to talk about his latest role.

You can catch Erich in "Waitress" through August 12th and every Sunday in "Madame Secretary."

His concert is September 30th at Sony Hall.