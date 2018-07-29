Woman crawls into 90-year-old woman’s Brooklyn home, steals $2k worth of jewelry and silverware

FLATLANDS, BROOKLYN — New surveillance video shows a woman crawl through a 90-year-old woman’s Flatlands home before she stole thousands in jewelry and silverware.

The 90-year-old victim was in her home near Avenue L and East 48th Street on July 23 when the robber broke in, police said. The burglar came in through an unsecured door and took abut $2,000 worth of objects from the victim’s home.

No injuries were reported.

Police have asked for help tracking down the burglar. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

