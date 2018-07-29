News Closeup: How the Civilian Complaint Review Board works; new Alzheimer’s treatments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board is the largest independent police oversight agency in the country. Its role is to investigate, mediate, make findings and when necessary, recommend action on complaints against police officers.

In this edition of News Closeup, hear from Dr. Fred Davie, the man at the helm of the agency that has investigated some of the most controversial cases of police misconduct in the city’s history, as the board prepares to take on the case against an officer involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner four years ago.

Also, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia that initially attacks parts of the brain controlling thought, memory and language.

Much remains to be learned about the causes of Alzheimer’s and at the moment there is no known cure. But each year brings new advances for early diagnosis and new treatments.

A number of new developments came out of this week’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago. Hear from Dr. Anafidelia Tavares, director of programs for the New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, about those important breakthroughs.