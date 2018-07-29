Funeral held for nurse strangled in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — Mourners gathered Sunday and said goodbye to a beloved nurse who'd been strangled to death earlier in July.

Samantha Stewart, 29, worked at Northshore Hospital. Her brother found her body after she failed to show up for a shift at the hospital.

“We miss her a lot, she was the best nurse on our floor,” said Suja Mathew. “It’s tough."

Police say Stewart was killed by a Danueal Drayton, a 27-year-old man she may have met on a dating website. He was arrested in California for allegedly tying up and beating a woman."

More than a hundred people attended the funeral services for Stewart at The Community Worship Center in Springfield Gardens, Queens.

The program was filled with pictures of Stewart, always smiling since she was a child.

As the family celebrates her life, they say she was taken from them too soon.

“She was very kind, always smiling, never complained. She was a happy person, a smiley person,” said Mathew.

Drayton, Stewart’s accused killer, has a lengthy criminal record. Detectives both here in NYC and Los Angeles are looking into whether he committed other savage crimes, police sources said.