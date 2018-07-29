Drunk man stabs ex-girlfriend’s son in the neck, falls off Bronx fire escape

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — A man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Sunday, stabbed her son in the neck and then fell off the fire escape, police said.

The 48-year-old man had lived in the Bronx Boulevard apartment with his girlfriend and her 24-year-old son until about a week ago when he was kicked out, police said. He got drunk and snuck into the apartment through the fire escape around 11 a.m., then stabbed the 24-year-old man in the neck.

The man tried to escape the way he had come in, but he fell from the fire escape.

When police arrived on scene, they found him on the ground in front of the building with head and back injuries.

Both men were rushed to separate local hospitals and are in stable condition. Police have not yet filed any charges.

The 24-year-old victim’s mother was not in the apartment at the time of the attack. Her son had some kind of ongoing dispute with the 48-year-old man.

Police have not released the names of any of those involved.