Staten Island neighborhood recovers from destructive storm

STATEN ISLAND — It looks like a hurricane or a tornado ripped through this New Dorp neighborhood on Clawson Street between Bache Avenue and Jaques Avenue.

"About 5 o'clock you heard a boom and all you see is tree after tree down," said neighborhood homeowner Stephen Noia.

One home got the worst of the damage after a tree fell on both the house and a car parked in the driveway.

The power was back on for most residents by Saturday afternoon. Cleanup crews left behind huge piles of branches, making it difficult to pass by on the streets.

"I wonder who is going to clean all this up," another neighborhood homeowner Vanessa del Valle said.

Joe Morro has lived here for 67 years. He loves the beautiful sycamore trees that line the streets but says they are not taken care of.

"This is unnecessary. If the trees were properly maintained you wouldn't have this damage," he said.

Morro says he has complained many times but nothing gets done.

"These trees are really old. They're 85 years old."

He says the dead branches need to be trimmed.

When PIX11 News pointed out the tree that was dangling precariously on overhead lines, a NYC Parks spokesperson said it's Con Ed's responsibility when it comes to wires.

PIX11 spoke with a Con Ed employee who told us the wires weren't power lines and called on the city to take responsibility.