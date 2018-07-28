Police release photos of shooting suspect in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — Police are asking the public's help identifying an individual suspected of shooting a man and woman in Queens.

Police said the victims, a 27-year-old man and a 34-year-old female, were waiting for valet service outside the Melrose Ballroom on 33rd Street in Astoria shortly after 4 a.m. on July 21, when an unknown individual started shooting into the crowd, hitting both victims.

The male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his rear thigh and the female victim sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg.

The individual fled the location in a black Maserati, traveling north on 33rd Street.

Both victims were treated for their non-life-threatening injuries at area hospitals and released.

The suspected gunman is in his late 20s and around 6 feet, 1 inch tall. In surveillance photos released Friday, he is seen wearing a white baseball cap with a Ghostbusters logo, a white sleeveless tank top and white pants. He has tattoo sleeves on both arms.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).