False reports of gunfire cause ‘stampede’ at Brooklyn train station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A false alarm caused panic and a "stampede" at the Bedford Avenue Station on Saturday.

Reports of a gunshots fired at the Williamsburg train station were made around 1:20 p.m., police said.

Police responded and said no evidence of a gun or shots fired were found.

The situation briefly caused delays on the L train, but the MTA reports service has resumed.

Numerous people tweeted someone yelled there was a gun, causing a "stampede."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One woman said she "got trampled, my bag is ripped, lost my headphones and a shoes."

A follow-up tweet showed several pairs of shoes had been left behind inside the station. The woman said she was able to recover her shoes.

Outside, an image tweeted by another person showed dozens of people waiting outside the station.

A woman tweeted the ordeal was the "scariest moment."

People sprinting out of the L train and Bedford Ave. Guy says someone yelled “gun” or “bomb” pic.twitter.com/RiMakVzCW1 — Benjamin Running (@brunning) July 28, 2018

I was just on the L train from manhattan to Brooklyn. People started piling and running into our car saying there was a shooter. Everyone ducked and piled together and there was a stampede to get out at the next step. Scariest moment. I have no idea what happened. — Rachel Gruber (@rachgrub) July 28, 2018

Terrifying getting off the L train at Bedford ace and everyone was running. It was pure chaos and everyone was terrified. Someone said someone had a gun. Hope everyone is okay. #ltrain #nyct #bedfordave — Michael (@mikiek09) July 28, 2018

Hi, Freddy. NYPD responded to this incident and there were no gunshots and no gunman. ^JL — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 28, 2018