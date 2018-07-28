Attempted robbery prompts reports of active shooter at mall in McAllen, Texas: police

McALLEN, Texas — An attempted robbery at a jewelry store and the sounds of smashing glass prompted reports of an active shooter at a mall in McAllen, Texas on Saturday, according to police.

Authorities told the Associated Press there was an active shooting situation at a mall in McAllen, and warned the public to stay away.

The city later tweeted a statement from McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez around 2:35 p.m.

In the statement, Rodriguez said an attempted robbery of a jewelry store was being investigated, and the smashing of glass prompted reports of shots fired.

There are no injuries, and all people sought are in custody, according to Rodriguez.

McAllen has a population of about 142,000 people. The city is more than 300 miles south of Texas’ capital Austin, and borders Mexico.

