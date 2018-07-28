2 men shot at NY home where grandmother, grandson were killed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say two men were wounded in a “gang related” shooting outside the Buffalo home where a grandmother and her young grandson were fatally shot earlier this month.

The men, ages 23 and 24, were hospitalized Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least six other people were shot in Buffalo this week. One of them was killed.

Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says investigators believe the wounded men were the intended targets of the July 2 shooting that killed Yvette and Kyrie Johnson.

Johnson and her family had just returned home from celebrating her 54th birthday with a picnic at a nearby park when she and 17-month-old Kyrie were killed.

No arrests have been made.