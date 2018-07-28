1-year-old dead after being found unconscious at Brooklyn home: police

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — A 1-year-old died Saturday after being found unconscious at his home in Brooklyn, according to police.

Caleb Chavez died at the hospital following a 911 call bout an unconscious baby made around 7:05 a.m., police said.

Chavez, 1, was found unresponsive at his home on Corbin Place near Brighton 15th Street, bordering Brighton Beach and Manhattan Beach, according to police.

EMS transported Chavez to the hospital, where he died.

The medical examiner will determine his caught of death.