Two women duct-taped, robbed in the Bronx: police

TREMONT, the Bronx — Police are looking for two men wanted for questioning in regards to a violent robbery in the Bronx, police said Friday.

On Tuesday around 1:45 p.m., three men entered a home located near Monterey Avenue and East 178 Street, where they tied two female victims with duct tape, police said.

All three men displayed guns and demanded money from the victims.

The thieves stole an Android cellphone before fleeing in a late model black Chevy Suburban with Pennsylvania license plate in the rear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).