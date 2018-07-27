Severe thunderstorm watch issued for tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the tri-state area by the National Weather Service on Friday.

The alert is in effect for parts of New York, including New York City; New Jersey; Connecticut; Delaware; Massachusetts; Pennsylvania and Vermont until 10 p.m.

Hail the size of ping-pong balls, winds with gusts up to 65 mph and lightning are possible.

Friday’s storms are forecast to cap off a week of bad weather for the area.

Hot, muggy weather has been felt in NYC all week, with temperatures climbing into the high 80s.

Showers could linger into Saturday, but skies should clear by the afternoon and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Both days are forecast to have highs in the mid-80s in NYC.