Pesso’s Ices has grown a huge fanbase thanks to its 80 deliciously homemade flavors

Bayside, QUEENS—It’s tiny in size, but big in flavor.

And in it’s 14 years under the ownership of Gidon Pesso, Pesso’s Ices & Ice Cream has built quite a following.

"Almost every day after i pick up my son from nursery or day camp, this is the first place we come to. He loves this place," one customer said.

And there are plenty to choose from.

Almost 80 different flavors in ices, ice cream and gelato.

And they’re all homemade.

"It takes a while for me to make flavors, to come up with flavors. This actually happened, I think we were on the beach. And I said cherry, everybody loves cherry, but i want a little something different. I made it a little creamier and I put in chocolate chunks," Gidon Pesso said.

Pesso’s love for ices developed as he was looking for something new and creative to do after 22 years of painting houses.

He took over a friend’s italian ice business and took it to another level, coming up with his own flavors.

"We actually used to have a bet with people. If they could eat a spoonful of every one of my flavors, they get a free pint of anything they want," Pesso joked.

He takes his italian ice business so seriously, there’s even a back room where no one else is allowed.

I may not have gotten in that room, but i sure got my fill of Pesso’s ice!

