ASTORIA, Queens — A person was struck by a train in Astoria on Friday, according to the MTA.

The person was struck at the 30th Ave. stop, the MTA stated on its website at 11:35 a.m.

His or her condition is not known.

There is no W train service, and N trains are not running north of Queensboro Plaza.

There are considerate delays and limited service on the N, Q and R lines.

As an alternative, the MTA advises people take Q69 or Q102 buses, which makes nearby station stops.