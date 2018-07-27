1st day of Panorama music festival canceled due to severe weather

NEW YORK — Panorama, a music festival on Randall’s Island, has been canceled Friday as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

The festival said it will reopen Saturday as planned.

“We are evacuating the island due to severe weather. Please exit the way you entered. Ferries and shuttles are running and the pedestrian bridge is open. Panorama has been cancelled for today and we will see you tomorrow,” the festival said in a tweet at 5 p.m.

Friday was the first day of the weekend-long event.

Among the artists still set to perform when the venue was cleared are The Weeknd, Migos, Dua Lipa, Father John Misty, Jhené Aiko, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Yaeji, The Black Madonna, Mike Servito and Mall Grab.

The area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Hail, wind gusts up to 65 mph and lightning are possible, the agency said.

Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island have been placed under a flash flood warning until 6 p.m.