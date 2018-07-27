Odor diverts Spirit Airlines flight from LGA to South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Up to 10 people received medical help after a Spirit Airlines flight from New York to Florida was diverted to South Carolina after a chemical odor was noticed on board.

Spirit Airlines said Flight 779 left LaGuardia in New York City around 8:30 p.m. Thursday headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but was diverted to Myrtle Beach around 10 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Evans told news outlets between seven and 10 people complained of medical problems and one person was taken to a hospital.

About 220 passengers on the plane waited on the tarmac while fire officials searched the plane but found no hazardous materials.

Spirit said a replacement aircraft with the passengers left Myrtle Beach around 3:30 a.m. Friday and arrived in Fort Lauderdale around 4:45 a.m.