NYC possibly pumping the breaks on app-based vehicles like Uber and Lyft

MANHATTAN – New York City may become the first city in the country to limit ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. The city council is considering legislation to curb the number of app-based vehicles on city streets.

“All the cabs are going down the drain,” said yellow taxi driver Konstantines Koumbiadas.

“I just think what we have going on is not really hurting people,” said Mary Pace, who lives on the Lower East Side. “I think it’s helping people, and it would just be taking away a perk and an option that we already have.”

“There are too many Uber drivers out there, and competition is just way too high and drivers are not making enough,” said Tasawar Khalil, an Uber driver from the Bronx.

“Ultimately, for me, it’s about getting to the city in a timely fashion,” said Dominick D’Angelo of Ramsey, New Jersey. “I’m from Jersey. Getting to Midtown especially is a nightmare with all the cars on the road.”

Issues like congestion and low driver wages are driving the city council to back a package of bills that would suspend issuing for-hire vehicle licenses and require a year-long study of the industry. Wheelchair accessible vehicles would be exempt.

The council is also working to pass a bill that would create a minimum wage for app-based drivers.

A surcharge on for-hire vehicles driving south of 96th Street is already set to take effect in January. City leaders say they aren’t taking away any services already offered.

“We are pausing the issuance of new licenses in an industry that has been allowed to proliferate without an appropriate check,” said city council speaker Corey Johnson.

“People want a lot more to be done about congestion, and this is one of those things I think can start to address congestion,” said Mayor Bill DeBlasio, while speaking on WNYC Radio Friday morning.

On Thursday, Uber released an ad, saying the regulations would make rides more expensive and less reliable, taking away much needed rides in the outer boroughs.

Uber released a statement to PIX11 News, which reads:

“The City Council’s Uber cap will leave New Yorkers stranded while doing nothing to prevent congestion, fix the subways, and help struggling taxi medallion owners. The Council’s cap will hurt riders outside Manhattan who have come to rely on Uber because their communities have long been ignored by yellow taxis and do not have reliable access to public transit.”

Lyft also released a statement to PIX11 News:

“This would take New York back to an era of standing on the corner and hoping to get a ride. Wait times would increase significantly and driver earnings and job opportunities would shrink. Worst of all, the proposals prioritize corporate medallion owners above the overwhelming majority of New Yorkers.”

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance stands behind the legislation, saying in part in a statement: “The cap is an important step to stop the crisis of poverty that pushed six New York City professional drivers to suicide.”

Cab drivers say the damage is already done.

“Everything is finished now,” said medallion owner Ardendra Biswas. “So I’m thinking about how do I survive in my future.”

Story written by PIX11 News’ Katie Corrado