New York kicks Spectrum out of state for failing to live up to promises: officials

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Public Service Commission has revoked its 2016 approval of the merger between Charter Communications, Inc. and Time Warner Cable. Charter, doing business as Spectrum, will no longer be able to serve customers in the state.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Commission indicated Charter “failed to deliver the benefits to New Yorkers that were at the core of the merger approval.” The Commission is taking action in wake of Charter’s “persistent non-compliance and failure to live up to promises.”

Officials noted the following instances of misconduct:

The company’s repeated failures to meet deadlines

Charter’s attempts to skirt obligations to serve rural communities

Unsafe practices in the field

Its failure to fully commit to its obligations under the 2016 merger agreement

The company’s purposeful obfuscation of its performance and compliance obligations to the Commission and its customers

The Commission is requiring Charter to file a a transitionary plan within 60 days to ensure an orderly transition for Spectrum customers.

“To ensure that Charter’s customers are not negatively affected during that process, the Commission further ordered the company to maintain service to the company’s more than 2 million customers in New York until an orderly transition occurs,” officials said.

Charter is the largest cable provide in the state, providing cable television, internet and VoIP telephone services to more than two million NYS subscribers, officials said.

The Commission has ordered Charter to pay $3 million in penalties.