Man charged with raping, choking foreign exchange student in New Brunswick: police

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly strangled and raped a foreign exchange student in her New Brunswick home, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officials said Emmanuel Romero, 22, entered the victim’s bedroom while she was sleeping at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday and began choking and sexually assaulting her. A struggle ensued as the woman fought back, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs.

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where she underwent surgery.

Another resident of the apartment called 911. Officials said Romero is also a resident of the home.

Romero is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, one count of aggravated assault in the second degree, two counts of aggravated assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact in the third degree, one count of burglary in the second degree and one count of obstruction in the fourth degree, according to officials.

He is being held at the Middlesex County jail.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Delgado at (732) 745-5200 or Detective Ayala at (732) 745-4045.