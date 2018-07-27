Grand jury to review death of Bronx man in Schenectady police custody

ALBANY, N.Y. — A grand jury will review the death of a 36-year-old Bronx man who stopped breathing in a Schenectady police car after being stopped for a traffic violation.

New York state’s Chief Deputy Attorney General Alvin Bragg says Friday that a grand jury will be convened to hear the case of Andrew Kearse, who died in May 2017 when he was in Schenectady to visit a friend.

Police say Kearse ran after being stopped for a traffic violation and lost consciousness during the 3.2-mile drive to the police station.

Sanford Rubenstein, lawyer for Kearse’s family, said Friday the grand jury probe is an important step forward toward justice for Kearse.

Kearse’s widow, Angelique Negroni-Kearse, has accused officers of ignoring his cries of distress until it was too late.