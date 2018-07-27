× Flash Flood Warning issued for flood-prone parts of New York, New Jersey

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the following areas until 6 p.m. Friday evening as strong thunderstorms move through the region.

The counties under warning are:

Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey.

Union County in northeastern New Jersey

Southern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey

Richmond County (Staten Island) in southeastern New York

Kings County (Brooklyn) in southeastern New York

New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York

At 4:24 P.M., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to

begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include. Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Bayonne, Hoboken, Linden, Orange, Coney Island, Summit, Millburn, Secaucus, Harrison, Todt Hill and Crown Heights.