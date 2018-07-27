Father of two identified after Brooklyn basketball court shooting; 2 others injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn - The heartbroken mother of a 21-year-old killed after an afternoon shooting in a busy playground in Brooklyn spoke out about his killing on Friday.

“I love him, he was the biggest gift God ever gave me,” said Marleny De Jesús, the mother of Hamler Cabrera De Jesús. “I can’t understand why someone would do this to him.”

Cabrera De Jesús died after he was shot in the back inside the Brooklyn basketball court on Thursday.

Family and friends gathered at Cabrera De Jesus’ home under the pouring rain and lit candles in his memory.

He leaves behind two children, one of them just five months old.

“Turn yourself in,” said William Cortez, the fatal victim’s stepfather, about the suspects in the case.

Luis Medino, 20, and Joandry Aybar, 24, were also injured during the shooting.

“Physically I’m ok,” said Medino, who was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. “Emotionally I’m not ok, because somebody died.”

The shooting happened after a fight broke out between a group of friends of the victim and the suspect.

The suspects pushed Cabrera De Jesús and a fight ensued. Eventually someone pulled out a gun and everyone scattered, witness told PIX11.

