Arrest made after restaurant owner killed while making delivery with his wife in Paterson: police

PATERSON, N.J. — An arrest has been made after a deliveryman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Paterson, officials said.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Paterson in connection to the shooting.

The juvenile is charged with acts of delinquency which would constitute the crimes of murder in the first degree, felony murder in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the second degree and unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Police said Rui Zhou, 29, and his wife, also 29, were making the last food delivery of the night from the restaurant they owned when he was shot in his vehicle before crashing his car a short distance away.

Police responded to the scene at 404 East 34th St. at about 12:42 a.m. They found Zhou unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his white Toyota Highlander. Zhou’s wife, who was in the passenger’s seat, was unharmed.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

