16-year-old kills 15-year-old NY boy, sets fire: police

PUTNAM, N.Y. — A 16-year-old accused of killing his 15-year-old friend in an Adirondack home he then started a fire in has pleaded not guilty.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that Adrian Sawyer was sent to jail without bail after being arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree arson.

Sawyer is accused of killing Maverick Bowman in a home owned by Bowman’s family in Putnam Station near the Vermont border. The newspaper reports that officials said they had argued about a girl.

Police are waiting until an autopsy is completed to determine an official cause of death. Authorities say a machete was found at the scene.

Some of Sawyer’s relatives were weeping in county court when he was brought in wearing handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit.

Sawyer’s lawyer had no comment.