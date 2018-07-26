Two shot and killed in West Babylon: police

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — A man and woman are dead after a shooting in West Babylon on Wednesday night, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in the drivers seat of a car.

Police found the man shot outside of the car. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Lakeway Drive.

The victims did not live in the neighborhood they were found in, police told PIX11.

