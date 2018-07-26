The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE in Readington, New Jersey from 6-9 a.m. on Friday

READINGTON, NJ — This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to the Garden State. We’ll be spending the morning celebrating zipcode 08889 at a hot air balloon festival!

Located in Readington, New Jersey, the Quick Chek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning is an annual hot air balloon festival that took flight in the summer of 1983.

To this day, the event is the largest summertime hot air balloon festival in North America, and is also the premiere family entertainment attraction in New Jersey.

The festival features live bands, carnival rides, and fireworks. Famous artists from the Beach Boys to the Jonas Brothers to Demi Lovato have performed on the festival stage.

Guests attending can expect to see up to 100 unique and exotic hot air balloons soar through the sky.

Portions of all proceeds from the event are donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, funding three pediatric hospitals in New Jersey.

Video produced by Elle Spektor and Michael Lee.