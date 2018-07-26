Moms, children suffering in NYCHA housing speak out on ‘Monica Makes It Happen’ Facebook show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families at the Jackson houses say they have a major power problem.

Antanette Rivera-Robinson lives at the Jackson houses in the Bronx and is expecting triplets. She says her pregnancy has been extra difficult, because her building doesn’t have consistent power.

“I have to do 15 flights of stairs, carrying triplets, and the elevators are not working." Robinson said. "Sometimes I just sit in my car."

“These NYCHA generators are a temporary fix that’s not working. We need a permanent fix,” said Daniel Barber, the president of the citywide council of presidents, and a lifelong resident of the Jackson houses.

Assemblyman Michael Blake has stepped in to help the residents of the seven buildings of the Jackson Houses.

A spokesperson for Con Edison told us to reach out to NYCHA.

A spokesperson for the The New York City Housing Authority says “Due to the extreme heat in the City over the last couple of weeks, the power equipment at Jackson Houses has overheated several times, requiring NYCHA to make emergency repairs and move to generator power.”

Adilia Porwick lives in the Polo Grounds in Harlem and says five of her seven children have tested with elevated levels of lead.

“They are not impacted now, but in the future, they are going to have developmental delays," Porwick said. "It’s just not right. They were born normal."

Porwick says her family has lived in the Polo Grounds in Harlem for years. It was back in November, she got the terrible news. Porwick says five of her seven children tested with elevated levels of lead ages, 2,7,8,10, and 12 years old.

“The most important story is the children. If someone were to follow these kids for the next 20-25 years of their lives and compare their faces, 20 years from now, it will tell a complete story. A story of struggle,” said Corey Stern, Porwick’s lawyer. Stern represents thousands of children lead poisoned in Flint, Michigan. Stern now represents hundreds of children who live in NYCHA.

PIX11 reached out to the Mayor’s office and NYCHA to respond to this specific case. Neither office responded to PIX11’s requests.

In the meantime, the New York and New Jersey HUD director Lynne Patton kept her promise and had the first listening session in her NYC offices with the president of the Citywide Council of Presidents Daniel Barber, U.S. Attorneys office, and lawyers .

The first of many to come.

Watch our entire Facebook show: