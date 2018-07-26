MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty after caught-on-camera melee at Barclays Center

NEW YORK — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct after a caught-on-camera backstage melee at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter entered the plea in exchange for community service.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

McGregor has expressed regret, saying after his last court appearance in June that he understood the seriousness of the matter and hoped to resolve it soon.

Last week, he attended the World Cup final as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s guest.