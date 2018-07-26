Marlon Wayans and Oji get salty ahead of Carolines show

Marlon Wayans will soon be live at NYC comedy club Carolines on Broadway, but first he's taking some heat from Oji and dishing it back. Wayans will be at Carolines Thursday through Sunday. Click here for tickets.
