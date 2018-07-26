Man used dating websites to strangle nurse in Queens, rape woman in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — The man who allegedly strangled a nurse in her Queens home is also accused of raping a woman and using dating websites to meet his victims, police said Thursday.

Detectives investigating the death of 29-year-old Samantha Stewart on July 17 connected her murder with the rape of a woman in Brooklyn several weeks earlier, NYPD officials said. Together, they tracked him to a California hotel, where he was allegedly holding a woman against her will.

"Here you have detectives flying across the country and potentially saving a life at a hotel," NYPD Chief Dermot Shea said.

The officers worked with members of the New York, New Jersey, Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. They have not yet transported the man back to New York.

"This was good old fashioned police work and some really good detective work," Chief Shea said.

Officers discovered the man used multiple dating websites to find Stewart and his other victims.

"This individual uses dating websites to meet women and then victimize women," Shea said. "There's potentially more victims out there."

Police have asked any additional victims to come forward and contact them.

Additional information about the man in custody has not yet been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).