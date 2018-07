JERSEY CITY, NJ — A 28-year-old babysitter allegedly killed a toddler under his care, police said Thursday.

Officers charged Andrew Howard-French with murder for the death of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow. Sparrow was killed on July 17. He suffered from multiple blunt force injuries.

Howard-French is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

A GoFundMe is raising money for Sparrow’s funeral.