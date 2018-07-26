Deliveryman shot and killed in New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. — A deliveryman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Paterson, police said.

Police said Rui Zhou, 29, and his wife were making the last food delivery of the night from the restaurant they owned when he was shot in his vehicle before crashing his car a short distance away.

Police responded to the scene at 404 East 34th St. at about 12:42 a.m. They found Zhou unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his white SUV. Zhou’s wife, who was in the passenger’s seat, was unharmed.

Zhou was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

40.916765 -74.171811