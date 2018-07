NAPEAGUE, East Hampton — A dead humpback whale washed ashore in East Hampton Thursday morning, authorities said.

The animal was reported by the U.S. Coast Guard Montauk Station to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) at about 8:30 a.m., the group said. A team from the AMCS is responding to the scene to “assess the situation and come up with a response plan.”

Further details were not immediately available.