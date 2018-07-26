Cynthia Nixon calls out Governor Cuomo for not attending Democratic forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Indivisible Westchester hosted a forum Thursday night at Manhattanville College in Purchase for the democratic candidates for both governor and lieutenant governor.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul and her opponent, Brooklyn Councilman Jumaane Williams, took the stage together, each separately discussing issues including gun control and immigration.

Although candidate Cynthia Nixon and Governor Andrew Cuomo were both invited, the governor was unable to attend.

A spokesperson for Governor Cuomo’s campaign told PIX11 News that the governor is at a labor conference in Lake George, which had been on his schedule.

“I hope he doesn’t take the residents of Westchester County for granted by not appearing,” said Kelli Higgs of White Plains.

“I understand he’s a busy man,” said Jenny Geer of Mamaroneck. “I think he’s probably made a mistake not to come.”

Several people showed up to the forum, unaware Governor Cuomo would not be there.

“I thought he was coming, and I thought that was the purpose of it,” said Roberto Rijos of Yonkers.

Indivisible Westchester said it tried to work with the governor’s schedule.

“We have been negotiating with the governor’s office for weeks,” said co-founder Shannon Powell. “We offered to have him Skype in, but that didn’t work out.”

PIX11 also asked those at the forum who they thought would win the nomination.

“While I think that Cynthia Nixon is a very appealing candidate, she just doesn’t have the background,” said Geer. “I think it’s a very big risk.”

“I’m certain that she will give Governor Cuomo a run for his money,” said Higgs.

Story written by PIX11's Katie Corrado.